ajc logo
X

EMC apologizes for disruptive noises in West Cobb

Near the West Cobb Aquatic Center on Macland Road, a low battery in a tornado siren made disturbing noises to the surrounding residents on June 12-13. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Near the West Cobb Aquatic Center on Macland Road, a low battery in a tornado siren made disturbing noises to the surrounding residents on June 12-13. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County | 9 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Residents near the West Cobb Aquatic Center reported hearing disturbing sounds from a tornado siren late Saturday night into Sunday morning on June 12-13 - even with no severe weather in the area.

Cobb Emergency Management requested that Cobb EMC turn off power to the siren, but that operation took several hours, according to a Cobb County statement on June 15.

After Cobb Emergency Management tested the system, a low battery was found to be the reason the siren on Macland Road made loud thumping noises, the statement added.

While the system silently tests each siren every day, when the low battery prevented the test, it resulted in the irritating noises emanating from the siren, which continued as the system attempted to complete the silent test.

Normally, these issues are discovered during the monthly test of the sirens.

However, those tests were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To run a complete system diagnostic and to prevent a recurrence of this situation, the monthly siren tests will resume in July, the statement added.

Cobb officials “apologized for the noise and any disruption to the neighborhoods nearby.”

Information: CobbCounty.org/news

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top