Donate to Cobb Senior Santa by Nov. 20

Through Senior Santa, staff members of Cobb Senior Services are seeking donations to help brighten the holidays for older adults who won’t receive a gift or visit from family during the season.
Here are ways to get involved:
- Adopt a senior citizen. You’ll receive the wish list of a local senior. Then buy some of those items, and bring them to the Cobb Senior Services office, 1150 Powder Springs St., Suite 100, Marietta.
- Donate gift cards. Senior citizens can buy much needed items with gift cards from such stores as Kroger, Publix or Walmart.
- Make a monetary donation. Donate funds at CobbSeniors.org.
The deadline to drop off gift cards or donations from the wish lists is Nov. 20.
Cobb Senior Services staff will deliver gifts to all clients as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
For more information or to receive a wish list, call Andrea Rapowitz at 770-518-1445.