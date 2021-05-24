Dine-in cinema opens at The Battery on May 28

The 50,000-square-foot, two-story theater will include 10 state-of-the-art auditoriums, featuring nearly 600 custom-designed reclining seats, Barco Laser Projection and Dolby Digital Sound Systems.

This boutique theater will offer “the best” in Hollywood productions as well as handpicked selections of independent films, genre-centric film series and special in-house cultural events, the company statement said.

Guests can expect a fully curated in-theater dining experience with a brand-new, chef-driven menu, featuring refined, modern American cuisine, the statement added.

All menu items are made in-house daily by Silverspot’s chefs and culinary team, with items ranging from bites and shared dishes to specialty main dishes and desserts.

The new space also will house a stand-alone S Bar cocktail lounge, with handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine.

Opening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on Centers for Disease Control and local government guidelines.

Dynamic Seating also will be implemented upon opening, with an automatic block of one seat to the left and one seat to the right of the selected seats.

For more information on these enhanced safety protocols, visit silverspot.net/welcomeback.

Guests also can earn a free movie ticket by signing up for the Silverspot SPOT REWARDS program via the Silverspot app.

Silverspot’s Atlanta theater is the company’s seventh location, joining others in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Beachwood, Ohio; Brookfield, Wisconsin and three in Florida - Naples, Coconut Creek and Downtown Miami.

Information: facebook.com/SilverspotBatteryAtlanta, silverspot.net/atlanta-ga