Demand for Cobb weapons carry licenses is at ‘an all-time high’

Chief Judge Kelli Wolk said the decision came after consulting with public health officials who claim that continuing the appointments process will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The demand for these licenses is at an all-time high,” Wolk said. “People tend to line up by the dozens to get into the office, and the space to do that is relatively small. The proximity of people in the courthouse put them, my staff and others, who do business here, in danger of spreading COVID-19.”