Daytime lane closures begin Saturday on Cobb’s 360

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime lane closures on Ga. 360/Powder Springs Road on Jan. 8.
These activities are related to the project to widen this road from New Macland Road to Ga. 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties for about 6.2 miles, according to a GDOT statement.
With weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and Ga. 120 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
This closure will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as GDOT contractors bring construction equipment into the area.
Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will help guide drivers through the closures.
The project will widen Ga. 360 to two lanes in each direction and add a median and sidewalks in each direction.
The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled to be completed by November 2023.
Call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
