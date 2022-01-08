Daytime lane closures begin Saturday on Cobb’s 360

These activities are related to the project to widen this road from New Macland Road to Ga. 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties for about 6.2 miles, according to a GDOT statement.

With weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and Ga. 120 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 8.