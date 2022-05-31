C.S. Lewis play coming to Cobb

A play by C.S. Lewis will be presented at 3 p.m. June 12 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
“The Great Divorce” will be performed by the Fellowship for Performing Arts, a not-for-profit New York City-based production company producing theatre and film from a Christian worldview for a diverse audience.
This 90-minute fantasy is about heaven, hell and the choice between them.
Recommended for ages 13 and older, the play will not be open to children younger than 4.
Lewis is the late, noted Christian playwright and author of such books as “Mere Christianity” and The Chronicles of Narnia series and chair of Medieval and Renaissance Literature at Cambridge University.
Tickets: 1-800-982-2787 or GreatDivorceOnStage.com
For more information, visit FPAtheatre.com.
