ajc logo
X

C.S. Lewis play coming to Cobb

"The Great Divorce" will be performed at 3 p.m. June 12 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Courtesy of the Fellowship for Performing Arts)

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Great Divorce" will be performed at 3 p.m. June 12 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Courtesy of the Fellowship for Performing Arts)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

A play by C.S. Lewis will be presented at 3 p.m. June 12 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

“The Great Divorce” will be performed by the Fellowship for Performing Arts, a not-for-profit New York City-based production company producing theatre and film from a Christian worldview for a diverse audience.

This 90-minute fantasy is about heaven, hell and the choice between them.

Recommended for ages 13 and older, the play will not be open to children younger than 4.

Lewis is the late, noted Christian playwright and author of such books as “Mere Christianity” and The Chronicles of Narnia series and chair of Medieval and Renaissance Literature at Cambridge University.

Tickets: 1-800-982-2787 or GreatDivorceOnStage.com

For more information, visit FPAtheatre.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash2h ago
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area
1h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
6h ago
Atlanta’s assistant police chief to head department amid national search
1h ago
Atlanta’s assistant police chief to head department amid national search
1h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch
2h ago
The Latest
‘Fantastic Worlds’ in Marietta on June 12
1h ago
Homeschool Expo coming to Cobb
21h ago
After hesitating, Cobb Democrats back 2024 transit referendum
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top