COVID-19 testing now available in Smyrna

The city of Smyrna and Pure Diagnostic are offering a COVID-19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the city’s downtown area.
This location is in the parking lot across from Smyrna First Baptist Church on King Street up the street from Smyrna City Hall.
No appointment is required, and most PCR test results are available within 24 hours.
Some circumstances may require 48 hours for results.
The site is drive-thru and you must have identification.
This COVID-19 testing is managed and administered by Pure Diagnostic.
Additional questions should be directed to Pure Diagnostic at 800-303-1146 ext. 106 or info@purediagnostic.com.
