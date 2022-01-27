Hamburger icon
COVID-19 testing now available in Smyrna

COVID-19 testing is available near the First Baptist Church of Smyrna in downtown Smyrna from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. (Courtesy of Smyrna)

Credit: City of Smyrna

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

The city of Smyrna and Pure Diagnostic are offering a COVID-19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the city’s downtown area.

This location is in the parking lot across from Smyrna First Baptist Church on King Street up the street from Smyrna City Hall.

No appointment is required, and most PCR test results are available within 24 hours.

Some circumstances may require 48 hours for results.

The site is drive-thru and you must have identification.

This COVID-19 testing is managed and administered by Pure Diagnostic.

Additional questions should be directed to Pure Diagnostic at 800-303-1146 ext. 106 or info@purediagnostic.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
