Cobb’s Senior Services postpones reopening

Cobb County is postponing the planned "soft" reopening of some senior centers that had been scheduled for July 20.
This decision is based upon Governor Brian Kemp's newest executive order and after consultation with public health officials, according to a July 18 county statement.
Despite rigorous cleaning protocols and social distancing plans, the continued rise in coronavirus cases and the Governor's extension of the Public Health State of Emergency prompted the delay, the statement added.
Cobb Senior Services will work with county leaders and Cobb & Douglas Public Health to determine when they may be able to move forward with reopening some of the centers.
For Cobb County residents who are ages 60 and above, Cobb Senior Services provides five senior centers.