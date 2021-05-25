Cobb’s renovated Central Library to reopen on June 1

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Switzer Library also will offer curbside hold pick-up service 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and all day Saturday.