Cobb’s renovated Central Library to reopen on June 1

Following renovations totaling $9.6 million, the Charles D. Switzer Library near downtown Marietta will reopen on June 1. (Rendering courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 17 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

After more than a year of renovation, the Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta will reopen on June 1.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Switzer Library also will offer curbside hold pick-up service 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and all day Saturday.

Since mid-2019, the central library - at 266 Roswell St. close to the Marietta Square - has undergone a major renovation to improve indoor and outdoor spaces and its administrative and support services spaces, according to a Cobb County statement.

In late 2020, the project was expanded to include a complete roof replacement for the building that is more than 30 years old.

New features include:

  • Family computing space on the main floor.
  • The Accessibility Services Room for patrons with disabilities, sensory processing disorders and library patrons in need of a calmer environment.
  • The Georgia Room, the Cobb library’s historic and genealogical collection, now with a dedicated conference room and additional space.
  • An enclosed outdoor plaza with seating and a garden area accessible through the Hattie Gaines Wilson Youth Services area.
  • A new children’s programming room.
  • Two makerspaces for teens and adults.

This renovation project was funded with $6 million of Cobb County’s 2011 and 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds and a $2 million grant from the Georgia Public Library Service.

In late 2020, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners also appropriated $1.6 million for a complete roof replacement after contractors discovered the building’s roof and exterior walls were in need of extensive repair.

For updates on Switzer Library, visit CobbCounty.org/library.

