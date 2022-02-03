Cobb’s Magistrate Court offers more wedding ceremony appointments

With high demand for February wedding ceremonies, Cobb Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy has increased the availability of free wedding ceremony appointments and made it easier to book them.
On Valentine’s Day, 2/14/22 and on 2/22/22, judges will conduct group ceremonies throughout the day.
“Celebrating weddings with Cobb’s couples is one of the happiest moments at the courthouse. We’re glad to welcome those wanting to tie the knot during this Month of Love while keeping the newlyweds and their guests safe and healthy,” said Murphy in a statement.
As usual, the court also will hold ceremonies at noon and 6 p.m. every day throughout the month.
A fun photo area for Cobb’s newlyweds to capture memories of their big day also will be available during all of February.
Due to the continued need for social distancing, all ceremonies are by appointment only.
Using the court’s new online reservation system, couples can make an appointment online at www.cobbcounty.org/magistrate or by calling the Warrant Division at 770-528-8900.
At the ceremony, each couple must present a valid Marriage License issued by any Probate Court in the state of Georgia.
Couples may invite up to four guests.
A mask or face covering is required when entering the courthouse, but those getting married may remove their masks temporarily during the ceremony.
About the Author