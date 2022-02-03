Cobb’s Magistrate Court offers more wedding ceremony appointments

Due to the continued need for social distancing, all ceremonies are by appointment only.

Using the court’s new online reservation system, couples can make an appointment online at www.cobbcounty.org/magistrate or by calling the Warrant Division at 770-528-8900.

At the ceremony, each couple must present a valid Marriage License issued by any Probate Court in the state of Georgia.

Couples may invite up to four guests.

A mask or face covering is required when entering the courthouse, but those getting married may remove their masks temporarily during the ceremony.