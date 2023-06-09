Cobb’s household hazardous waste collection is June 17

Cobb County’s next event for household hazardous waste collection will be 9 a.m. to noon June 17 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

‘Everyone can prevent harmful waste from entering our environment and water systems,” according to a Cobb County statement.

“Now is your chance to clean out under the sinks, garage, attic and shed and get rid of the stuff safely,” the statement added.

More information can be found at KeepCobbBeautiful.com on items that are acceptable and not acceptable.