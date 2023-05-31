X

Cobb’s Gritters Library to close June 17 for new building

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

Cobb Library System officials have announced the closing date of 5 p.m. June 17 for Gritters Library to prepare for the construction of a new library at the site in Shaw Park off Canton Road in northeast Cobb.

For the 50-year-old building, the replacement facility will house a new Gritters Library and a community center, featuring space for the county PARKS department, community meetings and CobbWorks workforce development programs.

Costing $9.8 million, the new building will be funded by a combination of the county Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), state and federal grants and the county’s fund balance.

During the rebuild of the new Gritters Library, the Mountain View Regional Library will serve as the go-to location for Gritters patrons at 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta south of the Shallowford Road intersection.

