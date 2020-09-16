Cobb’s first smart corridor to be online topic

An online meeting for the public will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 by the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) on Cobb County’s first smart corridor.
New updates will be shared about the Chastain Road Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Corridor Study during the second online meeting on this project.
This October is the expected completion date for this smart corridor model, using real-time information to monitor traffic movements that will improve travel times and reduce vehicle crashes.
Hear the draft recommendations from the project team and how they align with the vision and goals, according to Alisha Smith of Town Center CID.
Participants will not need access to a webcam or a microphone for this meeting, Smith added.
A link to join the meeting will be provided upon registration.
This study is being done in support of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s LCI Program which seeks to increase the use of alternatives to driving alone.
Those alternatives include developing transportation projects and other programs to improve accessibility, expand mixed-use developments, use transit and support further development in the study area.
As a part of this study, the portion of Chastain Road being evaluated is within the Town Center CID and extends from Big Shanty Road to Bells Ferry Road.
Notable points of interest, within the study area, include the Town Center Park mixed-use area and portions of Kennesaw State University.
Register: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_02GPpAeyThCabW4xdOBf-A
Information: TownCenterCID.com/vision/studies/chastain-road-lci-corridor-study, AtlantaRegional.org/community-development/livable-centers-initiative, TownCenterCID.com/vision/studies