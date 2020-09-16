Cobb’s first smart corridor to be online topic

A link to join the meeting will be provided upon registration.

This study is being done in support of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s LCI Program which seeks to increase the use of alternatives to driving alone.

Those alternatives include developing transportation projects and other programs to improve accessibility, expand mixed-use developments, use transit and support further development in the study area.

As a part of this study, the portion of Chastain Road being evaluated is within the Town Center CID and extends from Big Shanty Road to Bells Ferry Road.

Notable points of interest, within the study area, include the Town Center Park mixed-use area and portions of Kennesaw State University.

