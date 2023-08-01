BreakingNews
New school year begins for several hundred thousand students across metro Atlanta

Cobb’s First Responder 5K is Aug. 5

Credit: stephanie

Credit: stephanie

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
21 minutes ago
Walk, jog or run – in person or online – to support Cobb County’s annual First Responder 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta next to Truist Park.

This event is for all fitness levels to support Cobb’s first responders through the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation.

The race fee is $40 and a $4 sign-up fee.

This family-friendly event will include first-responder vehicles and displays, field games with the Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and a performance from the Braves Heavy Hitters.

“Run to Help Those Who Run to Help You” is the theme.

Welcome to attend are strollers and leashed dogs.

For registration and parking information, go to runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/CobbCountyPublicSafetyFoundation5K.

