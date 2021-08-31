Shred Days by LGE Community Credit Union. 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Open to all, these events provide a safe and secure way to destroy any documents that might contain important or private information. There is a limit of five average-sized boxes or bags. Acceptable items include paper, paper clips, staples, binder clips and file folders. Food donations also will be accepted at these events. Each school will be donating the food to their local pantry. COVID-19 precautions: Stay in your vehicle and have your items easily accessible from the back of your vehicle. Employees from the shred company and LGE volunteers will safely collect the items. lgeccu.org/shred-day.html
- Sept. 11. Osborne High School, 2451 Favor Road SW, Marietta
- Sept. 18. Woodland High School, 800 Old Alabama Road SE, Cartersville
- Sept. 18. Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway, Milton
- Sept. 25. Paulding County High School, 1297 Villa Rica Highway, Dallas
- Sept. 25. North Cobb High School, 3400 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
Online: SOS Cobb Cluster - Storytelling. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and the second Tuesdays. Host will be Margaret Edinburgh at cobbcountystorytellers@gmail.com. All are welcome. Google Meet: meet.google.com/fku-iyjc-sr
Ben F. Turner Golf Classic benefit for Calvary Children’s Home. 7:30 a.m. check in, 10 a.m. start Sept. 20. Pinetree Country Club, 3400 McCollum Parkway, Kennesaw. Based in Powder Springs for 55 years, Calvary Children’s Home has provided long-term care and support to hundreds of children in a safe, loving Christian environment, including completion of the fourth children’s cottage. Sponsorships are available for $100, $250 or $500 at CalvaryKids.org/become-a-sponsor. info@CalvaryKids.org, CalvaryKids.org/golf, pinetreecc.org