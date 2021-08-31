Shred Days by LGE Community Credit Union. 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Open to all, these events provide a safe and secure way to destroy any documents that might contain important or private information. There is a limit of five average-sized boxes or bags. Acceptable items include paper, paper clips, staples, binder clips and file folders. Food donations also will be accepted at these events. Each school will be donating the food to their local pantry. COVID-19 precautions: Stay in your vehicle and have your items easily accessible from the back of your vehicle. Employees from the shred company and LGE volunteers will safely collect the items. lgeccu.org/shred-day.html