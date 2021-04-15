- In person: Kennesaw Open Mic Nights. 6-8 p.m. Friday and every third Friday from April to September. Free. Pedestrian Underpass, Historic Downtown Kennesaw. Join the Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission for this event that is hosted by Elevated Events of Atlanta. For artists interested in participating, walk-up spots will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. or book your performance online by sending a message to Elevated Events of Atlanta at booking@cmcmusic.net.
- In person: Powder Springs trash pickup. 9 a.m. to noon April 24. Meet at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, downtown Powder Springs. Keep Powder Springs Beautiful and the city of Powder Springs invite the city’s residents, students and business owners to volunteer. bit.ly/3dUNC0g
- In person and online: Kennesaw Summer Camp Expo. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 27. Free. Outside, Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. Hosted by the city of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation, the Summer Camp Expo is an open house-style event for the community to learn about the summer camps available through Kennesaw Parks & Rec. Meet camp instructors. Learn more about the different camps such as sports, art and science camps as well as the All-Star Camp. The center will be open for restrooms and a tour. Maks will be required inside the building. Information will be posted on the Parks & Recreation social media pages for those who do not wish to attend in person. A coupon code for online registration also will be given out at the event and on social media that will be good for 24 hours. kennesaw-ga.gov/summer-camp-expo, instagram.com/CityOfKennesawGa, linkedin.com/company/city-of-kennesaw, facebook.com/CityofKennesaw
