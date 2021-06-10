Online: Juneteenth at Powder Springs Unity Celebration and Walk. 4-6 p.m. event, 6 p.m. Unity Walk on June 19. This event will be hosted by Three Rounds/Unity in HIStory Outreach Foundation with the city of Powder Springs. T-shirts must be purchased by today. info@UnityInHistory.org, CityOfPowderSprings.org
In person: Concert on the Green - A Juneteenth Celebration by the city of Acworth. 5-9 p.m. June 19. Free. Logan Farm Park, 4762 Logan Road, Acworth. The Total Package Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Juneteenth is the observance of June 19, 1865 when the last African American slaves - held in Confederate states - were freed by the Union Army. Bring blankets and folding chairs. bit.ly/34BfbHy
In person: Powder Springs Family Movie Nights. 8 p.m. June 24 and July 22. Free. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, downtown Powder Springs. Pack a picnic supper or visit one of the food vendors, including popcorn and sweet treats. CityOfPowderSprings.org
- June 24 - “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG, 2020)
- July 22 - “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG, 2021)