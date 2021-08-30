- 30th Annual Marietta StreetFest. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. Glover Park, Marietta Square, 40 E. Park Square, Marietta. A fundraiser for the Marietta Museum of History, this event draws an estimated 35,000 people annually. With all items handcrafted, the market is limited to 70 artists. Stroll down auto alley during the Hubcaps and History Car Show, and enjoy the many activities in the Kid’s Korner. The festival continues into the evening with the Marietta Grassroots Music Festival, featuring singers and songwriters. For free, history buffs may enter the Marietta Museum of History, which is just off the Marietta Square at 1 Depot St. bit.ly/2UzhMjF
- City of Kennesaw’s 2021 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series. $25 advance, $35 on race day. Historic Downtown Kennesaw. The 5K race series is run on a mostly flat, fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F certified, especially for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races welcome to beginner runners/walkers and families. Of the six races, two remain: Sept. 18 – Great Locomotive Chase and Oct. 30 – Garden Gallop. KennesawGrandPrix.com
- COVID-19 Survey by Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. The 22nd edition of AJFF, based in Marietta, will be presented in February. Survey: bit.ly/3AQ4DTk
