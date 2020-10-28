Cobb veterans to be honored in November

Participants can submit up to four photos.

The number of pictures displayed will depend on acceptance and available space.

To receive an application or for more information, call 770-514-5930 or email ArtStationCobb@gmail.com.

Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony

Online from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, Acworth city officials will hold the Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony.

The celebration will focus on members of the Acworth community who have served and are serving the United States of America.

The tribute will be posted on the Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department’s Facebook page (@acworthparksandrec) and on their website at AcworthParksAndRecreation.org.

Austell Veterans Day Ceremony

At 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on Veterans Day, a ceremony will be held by Austell city officials at the city’s Veterans Memorial Park, 2651 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell.

City officials invite the community to honor all veterans, especially those “who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation.”

Information: facebook.com/CityOfAustell

Smyrna Veterans Day Ceremony

At 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on Veterans Day, Smyrna city officials will hold this annual ceremony at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna.

Information: Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17993/953

Kennesaw Veterans Day Luncheon

For the city’s annual event, veterans are invited to attend this free Veterans Day Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.

For information, call the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714.

Attendees are asked to keep their receipt (either print receipt or show email confirmation).

Upon arrival, guests will show their receipt for check-in and will be directed to their designated spot.

To register for this in-person lunch, do so at secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjY1NTc.

To register for the curbside lunch, go to secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjk4MzQ.

The North Cobb American Legion Post 304 is partnering with Kennesaw city officials and Parks and Recreation staff to host the lunch.

Additional sponsors include Pine Ridge Winkenhofer Funeral Home, Crane Elder Law Firm, Subaru of Kennesaw, North Cobb Rotary Club and Lewis House at Kennesaw.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov/event/veterans-day-luncheon-4

ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon by Cobb Chamber

The Vice Chief of Space Operations for the new United States Space Force, Gen. David D. Thompson will be the keynote speaker at the 68th Annual Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC) Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 17.

Hosted online and in person by the Cobb Chamber, this event will be presented from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Fees are $5/online guest, free/online Cobb Chamber member, $60/military seat donation, $60/in-person ticket and $500/table for three with company name displays.

Presented by ARMAC, the luncheon is a celebration of Cobb’s military community, recognizing the service and sacrifices of U.S. men and women in uniform, according to a Cobb Chamber statement.

More highlights of the event will include remarks from Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General, Georgia Department of Defense, and the presentation of the 2020 USO Patriot of the Year Award.

In his newly created role effective in October, Thompson is responsible for carrying out space missions and integrating space policy, guidance, coordination and synchronization of space-related activities and issue resolution for the Department of the U.S. Air Force, the statement said.

The U.S. Space Force organizes, trains, equips and maintains mission-ready space forces and provides missile warning, positioning, navigation, timing and communications for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Space Command and the other functional and geographic combatant commands, the statement added.

Commissioned in 1985 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Thompson was the Vice Commander of the U.S. Air Force Space Command before his present assignment.

Information: http://www.CobbChamber.org.armac or Military Programs Senior Manager Joel Blockton at jblockton@CobbChamber.org,

http://www.spaceforce.mil/Biographies/Article/2368490/david-d-thompson

Sponsorship information: Mary Karras at mkarras@CobbChamber.org