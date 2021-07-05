Cobb urges more pickup of pet waste

Especially during this warmer weather, Cobb Water System staff members remind people to pick up after their pets and properly dispose of pet waste in trashcans.
Even for those who are not near a stream, pet waste left on the ground can seriously impact the local water system - the same water system used for drinking water, according to a Cobb County Water System statement.
When rainwater falls and travels across the ground, it picks up contaminants - like pet waste - along the way.
This stormwater runoff travels in neighborhood storm drains and makes its way directly into a local stream or creek without getting cleaned at a water treatment facility, according to the Cobb Water System statement.
Pet waste contains nutrients and bacteria that can contribute to an imbalance in ponds and lakes and can create the right conditions for algae blooms to occur during warmer weather.
This pollutive pet waste journey can be prevented easily by always picking up pet waste with a bag and tossing it in a trash bin.
Whether you have a dog, cat or a chicken, visit CobbStreams.org to learn more.
People also can show their support and commitment by pledging to be a Pick It Up Pal on that website and upload a photo of their pet to the county’s pet gallery.