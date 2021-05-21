Cobb to offer free eye exams, glasses to children

“The generosity of Vision To Learn and VTL supporters to expand its programs to Georgia public libraries in recent years - first in Cobb and also Gwinnett - is life-changing for many children and families in need,” said Communications Specialist Tom Brooks of Cobb County Public Library System in a statement.

“VTL also serves as a bright spot for bringing critically needed attention to the continuing gaps in vision care as a health and education community challenge we all must address. This is a solvable, surmountable challenge,” Brooks said.