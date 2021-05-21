Cobb to offer free eye exams, glasses to children

In June, free eye exams and glasses will be offered for children in need at Cobb County libraries, with registration open.
“The generosity of Vision To Learn and VTL supporters to expand its programs to Georgia public libraries in recent years - first in Cobb and also Gwinnett - is life-changing for many children and families in need,” said Communications Specialist Tom Brooks of Cobb County Public Library System in a statement.
“VTL also serves as a bright spot for bringing critically needed attention to the continuing gaps in vision care as a health and education community challenge we all must address. This is a solvable, surmountable challenge,” Brooks said.
The Vision To Learn mobile clinic will visit three Cobb public libraries on seven dates in June during summer break.
VTL is a national nonprofit that provides free vision screenings, eye exams and free glasses for children in low-income areas.
The upcoming VTL library visits include:
- Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive SE, Marietta: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 and June 2
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3 and June 4
- Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 14, June 15 and June 16
For registration forms for each date, visit bit.ly/3okKKhS.
Since mid-2018, Vision To Learn has provided mobile clinic visits at Cobb libraries, with more than 900 eye exams in Cobb County and greater than 600 children in Cobb receiving free eyeglasses.
The VTL events at Cobb libraries are part of a collaboration with Learn4Life/Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership at l4lmetroatlanta.org.
Information: VisionToLearn.org
For information on Cobb library resources and programs, visit CobbCounty.org/library.