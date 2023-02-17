Cobb sues contractor for 2018 water system failure

Shea-Traylor issued a statement via its attorney John Mastin in response to the lawsuit that says there is nothing that indicates its work is what caused the accident.

“This is a complex engineering design and construction matter that requires further analysis to determine the actual cause of the flooding during a severe rainstorm, including the possibility of the county’s own design errors and operational failures,” the contractor’s statement says.

An unusually high amount of rainfall hit metro Atlanta for several days at that time, exacerbating flooding and the aftermath of the spill. Some of the water from the spill flowed into Nickajack Creek or through manhole covers and flooded a nearby street which had to be closed for several days while crews worked to pump the water off the road, the AJC previously reported.

The county hired a firm to investigate the incident, which determined the “damage was due directly to the defendant’s failure” and “defective” welding work that did not meet industry standards, the lawsuit says.

The civil case was assigned to Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Gregory Poole.