Cobb State of County address set for March 8

The Cobb Chamber will host the State of the County address, delivered by Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, at its March Marquee Monday luncheon on March 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., next to Truist Park.
Costs will be $35/chamber member for in person, $40/general admission for in person and free for online.
Cupid will discuss how Cobb “continues to provide outstanding customer service despite the challenges of a global pandemic, listen to local residents, address community concerns, support the business community and maintain fiscal stability,” according to a Cobb Chamber statement.
She will discuss the county’s biggest successes and milestones from 2020 as well as her goals for 2021 to continue moving the county forward, the statement added.
Registration is open to attend the luncheon in person or online at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
To attend in person, register by March 3.
Note that walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted.
Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space.
Temperature checks and a security screening will be conducted before entering the building.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins at 11:45 a.m.
Parking will be available at The Battery Red Deck for free for up to three hours.
For more parking options, refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide.
A security screening will be required at check-in.
For information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.