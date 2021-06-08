ajc logo
Cobb senior centers ease safety measures

Senior citizens now have fewer rules to follow related to COVID-19, regarding access to Cobb County senior centers. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

As of June 1, the following safety protocols are in place at Cobb County multipurpose centers and neighborhood centers for senior citizens.

Multipurpose Centers

  • Days/hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
  • Masks, while no longer required, are encouraged to be worn inside all senior centers.
  • Temperature screenings, while no longer required, are encouraged to continue upon arrival at the senior centers.
  • Programming consists of ongoing activities, classes and seminars.
  • Online programming will continue to be offered.
  • Groups will begin to return to the centers as space allows.
  • Registration is available online and by telephone only.
  • Food may be brought in by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.
  • No food/coffee will be provided by the centers except for special events at which boxed or pre-packaged meals will be offered - whether the event is inside or outside.
  • Water fountains will be available.

Neighborhood Centers

  • Days/hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
  • Maximum number of 20 will be allowed, including drive-in clients.
  • Masks, while no longer required, are encouraged to be worn inside all senior centers.
  • Masks will still be required to be worn while in a Cobb County vehicle.
  • Temperature screenings are required before boarding a Cobb County vehicle.
  • Programming will consist of ongoing activities, nutrition education, required grant programming, seminars and socialization.
  • Online programming will continue to be offered.
  • Food may be brought by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.
  • Water fountains will be available.

Information: Cobb Senior Services at 770-528-5355, CobbSeniors@CobbCounty.org, CobbSeniors.org or bit.ly/3cfJl7p

