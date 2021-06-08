Cobb senior centers ease safety measures

As of June 1, the following safety protocols are in place at Cobb County multipurpose centers and neighborhood centers for senior citizens.
Multipurpose Centers
- Days/hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
- Masks, while no longer required, are encouraged to be worn inside all senior centers.
- Temperature screenings, while no longer required, are encouraged to continue upon arrival at the senior centers.
- Programming consists of ongoing activities, classes and seminars.
- Online programming will continue to be offered.
- Groups will begin to return to the centers as space allows.
- Registration is available online and by telephone only.
- Food may be brought in by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.
- No food/coffee will be provided by the centers except for special events at which boxed or pre-packaged meals will be offered - whether the event is inside or outside.
- Water fountains will be available.
Neighborhood Centers
- Days/hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
- Maximum number of 20 will be allowed, including drive-in clients.
- Masks, while no longer required, are encouraged to be worn inside all senior centers.
- Masks will still be required to be worn while in a Cobb County vehicle.
- Temperature screenings are required before boarding a Cobb County vehicle.
- Programming will consist of ongoing activities, nutrition education, required grant programming, seminars and socialization.
- Online programming will continue to be offered.
- Food may be brought by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.
- Water fountains will be available.
Information: Cobb Senior Services at 770-528-5355, CobbSeniors@CobbCounty.org, CobbSeniors.org or bit.ly/3cfJl7p