Cobb promotes library card signups this month

September is Library Card Signup Month in Cobb.
Free library cards are available to Cobb residents, Cobb business/property owners, employees of Cobb County Government and Cobb teachers.
Download the Cobb County Library app to search the catalog, place holds, renew books, manage multiple accounts and more.
The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “Cobb County Library.”
Those who live outside of Cobb may purchase a library card for a small fee.
Find registration requirements at cobbcat.org/librarycard.
Students in the Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools have access to free library resources through Library PASS, an agreement between Cobb County Public Library and the school systems.
More information about this program can be found at cobbcat.org/librarypass.
Information: CobbCounty.org/library