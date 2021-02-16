Cobb promotes free ReportIt online tool

The Cobb County Neighborhood Safety Commission advises Cobb residents to take advantage of the free ReportIt program provided by LeadsOnline.
The Cobb County Police Department contracts with LeadsOnline which collects data on pawned items that may have been taken in a theft or criminal activity.
This system adds millions of records each day and is used by more than 4,000 law enforcement agencies to recover stolen property and solve crimes.
LeadsOnline also provides a service called ReportIt which is a free, secure online service.
ReportIt allows citizens to record an unlimited amount of serial numbers and descriptions and upload images of phones, electronics and other valuables.
Should those items ever be stolen, citizens can share their inventory list with law enforcement and their insurance company.
To begin building their personal property inventory lists, those wishing to participate in ReportIt can register at ReportIt.LeadsOnline.com.