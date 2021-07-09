Cobb Police share YouTube videos

Cobb Police have produced several YouTube videos on how they handle law enforcement issues.
They are encouraging people to visit their YouTube channel and view these videos: youtube.com/channel/UCk30Ou4PRnbRq0bzx2EB0Fw
Videos address the following:
- Use of Force
- In-Car and Body-Worn Cameras
- License Plate Readers
- Police Response to Individuals in Crisis
- Qualified Immunity
- Recruiting
- Women’s History Month
- Tribute to Dispatchers
and other “not so serious” Cobb PD video clips:
- Cobb Police Motor School
- Ice Cream Bandits
Information: CobbCounty.org/police