Cobb Police share YouTube videos

Cobb Police have posted videos on YouTube to help people understand how they handle law enforcement issues. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Cobb Police have produced several YouTube videos on how they handle law enforcement issues.

They are encouraging people to visit their YouTube channel and view these videos: youtube.com/channel/UCk30Ou4PRnbRq0bzx2EB0Fw

Videos address the following:

  • Use of Force
  • In-Car and Body-Worn Cameras
  • License Plate Readers
  • Police Response to Individuals in Crisis
  • Qualified Immunity
  • Recruiting
  • Women’s History Month
  • Tribute to Dispatchers

and other “not so serious” Cobb PD video clips:

  • Cobb Police Motor School
  • Ice Cream Bandits

Information: CobbCounty.org/police

