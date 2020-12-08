Cobb plans array of Christmas offerings

Cobb County will host an array of Christmas activities for all ages.
“12 Days of Christmas Holiday Craft Market.” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 13. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. While there will be no Mable’s Tea Room this year, instead stop by the market to shop with 24 vendors, offering pottery, candles, quilts and jewelry. The annual Friends of Mable House silent auction also will be held. Masks and temperature checks will be required. Building capacity has been reduced to facilitate social distancing. 770-819-3285, CobbCounty.org
Handpainted Ceramic Ornaments. 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 10. $25/child ages 6 to 10. Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Glazes will be provided for up to 10 pre-bisqued ornaments that will be fired again for completion. 770-509-2711 (course code 19783)
Cookies for Santa. Through Dec. 10. Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Donate supplies to be given to at least 50 families in need through the Georgia Department of Child and Family Services as well as the community. Donate sugar cookie mix, frosting, decorations and cookie cutters. If you would like to receive Cookies for Santa, please register online at CobbParks.org with registration code 19745. Registrants can pick up their Cookies for Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. 770-528-8885
Santa’s Workshop Holiday Crafts. 4-5 p.m. Dec. 11. $10/child. Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Children, ages 6 to 10, are invited to make a cute, seasonal multimedia craft. 770-509-2711 (course code 19716)
Gingerbread House Showdown. By Dec. 12. This contest is open to all Cobb County residents. Gingerbread houses can be made from any materials and be any size. Photos of completed works must be submitted by Dec. 12 and bracketed voting Dec. 14-18 - both at facebook.com/MableHouseArtCenter. The winner will be declared on Dec. 18 and will receive a trophy with bragging rights for having the best gingerbread house in Cobb County for 2020.
Winter Wonderland. Dec. 19. $10/family with six maximum. Outdoors, Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Extension SW, Marietta. Create a lasting memory and leave with a keepsake for your family. Reservations: CobbParks.org, using the keywords “Winter Wonderland.” Once registered for a 30-minute time slot, guests will have an opportunity to have a family portrait taken by a professional photographer, drop off a letter to Santa guided by his elves, grab a cup of hot cocoa or coffee before Santa and his elves exit the Winter Wonderland and leave with a special gift courtesy of Cobb PARKS. Masks are required at all times (except during your family photograph). Reservations are not flexible. There are a maximum of 10 family slots available for each 30-minute session from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-528-8800
Online: “Quest - Holiday Hunt December.” Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Cobb Parks presents this virtual scavenger hunt that will test the limits of your ability to be artistic, musical, festive and more. Register by Dec. 21. CobbParks.org
