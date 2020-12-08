Cobb plans array of Christmas offerings

Gingerbread House Showdown. By Dec. 12. This contest is open to all Cobb County residents. Gingerbread houses can be made from any materials and be any size. Photos of completed works must be submitted by Dec. 12 and bracketed voting Dec. 14-18 - both at facebook.com/MableHouseArtCenter. The winner will be declared on Dec. 18 and will receive a trophy with bragging rights for having the best gingerbread house in Cobb County for 2020.

Winter Wonderland. Dec. 19. $10/family with six maximum. Outdoors, Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Extension SW, Marietta. Create a lasting memory and leave with a keepsake for your family. Reservations: CobbParks.org, using the keywords “Winter Wonderland.” Once registered for a 30-minute time slot, guests will have an opportunity to have a family portrait taken by a professional photographer, drop off a letter to Santa guided by his elves, grab a cup of hot cocoa or coffee before Santa and his elves exit the Winter Wonderland and leave with a special gift courtesy of Cobb PARKS. Masks are required at all times (except during your family photograph). Reservations are not flexible. There are a maximum of 10 family slots available for each 30-minute session from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-528-8800

Online: “Quest - Holiday Hunt December.” Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Cobb Parks presents this virtual scavenger hunt that will test the limits of your ability to be artistic, musical, festive and more. Register by Dec. 21. CobbParks.org

Information: CobbCounty.org