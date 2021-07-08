Cobb planning commission tells church developer to tweak plans

Detractors argued that it clashed with the county’s so-called “JOSH” plan, a blueprint for future development in East Cobb’s Johnson Ferry-Shallowford corridor. Cobb County commissioners finalized and approved the master plan in September.

Waybright acknowledged that the residents’ contentions were “absolutely correct” and proposed that developers re-examine their plans.

North Point Ministries has seven church locations in metro Atlanta, one of which is at 2450 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. The church is looking to build its second campus in East Cobb along Shallowford Road just off Johnson Ferry. The new church would be big enough to seat 1,249 people and would feature a two-story parking deck with 437 spaces.

Academic Solutions, a provider of tutoring services, would set up shop in a 4,000-square-foot office next door to the church, according to plans. A BP gas station-convenience store would also be built at the intersection of Shallowford and Johnson Ferry roads.

There were at least 27 people on hand Tuesday who supported the church’s plans. None of them spoke during public comment.

Original plans were for 125 townhouses to be constructed. Waybright credited developers for revamping the plan multiple times to decrease potential traffic and reduce density on the residential side of the property.

He suggested the county restrict left hand turns onto Waterfront Drive from the church on Sundays to keep traffic from spilling into the neighborhood.

“I do think great work has been done on the church,” Waybright said of the plans. “I think everyone that has seen that ... would have to agree that it does start to make for a very attractive streetscape along Shallowford and can be a great contribution long term for the community.”