Cobb Parks rents mobile movie screen, stage for outdoor events

Cobb County PARKS has a mobile LED movie screen and stage available for rent at outdoor events, according to a county statement.
This mobile entertainment unit is a medium-sized option.
With a screen size of 15 feet wide by 8 feet tall, it can be seen from up to 250 feet away.
The screen’s compact design, fast setup and easy one-person operation is designed for events ranging from outdoor programs and performing arts showcases to movie nights in the park and large festivals.
This MSM 3600 ShowMaster Mobile Sound Shell Stage offers convenient setup, excellent sound projection and control, with an onboard electric generator to power-integrated lighting and your favorite sound system, the statement added.
For pricing and rental information, contact Josh Smith at 770-528-8832.
Information: CobbCounty.org/parks