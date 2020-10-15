X

Cobb now has 16 absentee ballot drop boxes

Cobb County residents, who are eligible to vote, may apply for absentee ballots and drop them 24/7 in one of 16 Cobb drop boxes until 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

A total of 16 absentee ballot drop boxes are available 24/7 throughout Cobb County until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 on Election Night.

Cobb absentee ballots may be requested at CobbCounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.

Locations for absentee ballot drop boxes can be found at:

  • Central: Cobb County Elections and Registration, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
  • Central: Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive SW, Marietta
  • Northwest: West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
  • Northwest: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
  • North: Cobb County Fire Station 8, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
  • North: Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta
  • Northeast: Mountain View Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
  • East: East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
  • East: Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
  • Southeast: Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St. SE, Smyrna
  • Southeast: Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta
  • South: South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
  • South: South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
  • South: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay St., Mableton
  • Southwest: Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs
  • West: Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta

Track whether or not your absentee ballot was counted at Georgia.ballottrax.net/voter or

http://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Information: info@CobbElections.org

