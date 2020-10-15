Cobb now has 16 absentee ballot drop boxes

A total of 16 absentee ballot drop boxes are available 24/7 throughout Cobb County until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 on Election Night.
Cobb absentee ballots may be requested at CobbCounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.
Locations for absentee ballot drop boxes can be found at:
- Central: Cobb County Elections and Registration, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
- Central: Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive SW, Marietta
- Northwest: West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
- Northwest: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
- North: Cobb County Fire Station 8, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
- North: Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta
- Northeast: Mountain View Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- East: East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- East: Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Southeast: Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St. SE, Smyrna
- Southeast: Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta
- South: South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
- South: South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- South: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay St., Mableton
- Southwest: Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs
- West: Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta
Track whether or not your absentee ballot was counted at Georgia.ballottrax.net/voter or
Information: info@CobbElections.org