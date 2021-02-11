Cobb NAACP plans Black History Month events

Among the events planned for Black History Month this month by the Cobb Branch of the NAACP is an in-person conversation with law enforcement from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the NAACP - Cobb Branch Community Room, 605 Roswell St. NE, Marietta.
A few days before on Feb. 23, the branch will hold its 19th annual Black History Program Profiles in Black and General Membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. for the meeting and 7 p.m. for the program at the Historic Strand Theatre, 17 N. Park Square, Marietta Square.
The branch also is seeking talent to perform during that program.
Those who are interested or who need more information are asked to call 770-425-5757 or email CobbNAACP@gmail.com.
Online from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a health and wellness program on Feb. 13 and an economic equality and small business development program on Feb. 20 can be seen at facebook.com/AFFIRMING.
The Cobb Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse any political candidates, according to its website at CobbNAACP.org.