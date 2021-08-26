Cobb Military Appreciation Luncheon to be Nov. 4

The event is made possible in part by Four-Star Sponsor, Lockheed Martin; Three-Star Sponsor, USO; and Two-Star Sponsors, Croy Engineering, Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, Northside Hospital and S.A. White Oil Company.

Appointed in February 2021, Salazar leads the Industrial Policy team as they assess, protect and promote the Defense Industrial Base, according to an ARMAC news release.

Salazar advises the Under Secretary of Defense of Acquisition and Sustainment on the health of the Industrial Base to ensure robust, secure, resilient and innovative industrial capabilities upon which the U.S. Department of Defense can rely to fulfill current and future Warfighter requirements, the ARMAC statement added.

For more information about ARMAC or the Military Appreciation Luncheon, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.