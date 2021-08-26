Cobb Military Appreciation Luncheon to be Nov. 4

With registration now underway, the Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC) and the Cobb Chamber will present the 69th Annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar as the guest speaker.
This Nov. 4 luncheon will be a celebration of Cobb’s military community, recognizing the service and sacrifices of U.S. men and women in uniform.
More highlights of the event will be the presentation of the 2021 USO Patriot of the Year Award, a salute to fallen soldiers and recognition of military personnel.
The 2021 ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. and the event taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Registration is open now through Nov. 4 at www.cobbchamber.org.
The event is made possible in part by Four-Star Sponsor, Lockheed Martin; Three-Star Sponsor, USO; and Two-Star Sponsors, Croy Engineering, Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, Northside Hospital and S.A. White Oil Company.
Appointed in February 2021, Salazar leads the Industrial Policy team as they assess, protect and promote the Defense Industrial Base, according to an ARMAC news release.
Salazar advises the Under Secretary of Defense of Acquisition and Sustainment on the health of the Industrial Base to ensure robust, secure, resilient and innovative industrial capabilities upon which the U.S. Department of Defense can rely to fulfill current and future Warfighter requirements, the ARMAC statement added.
For more information about ARMAC or the Military Appreciation Luncheon, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.