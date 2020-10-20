Cobb Medication Take-Back Day is Oct. 24

Cobb law enforcement and staff personnel will be at two locations Saturday to collect medications and properly dispose of them in compliance with federal law on Cobb Medication Take-Back Day.
Medicines and labels do not have to be removed from containers. However, pills will be accepted if they are placed in sandwich/plastic bags.
All pills must be removed from blister packs before dropping them off.
Everything collected will be sealed immediately in boxes to be destroyed in compliance with federal law, according to a Cobb County statement.
Times and locations will be:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road NW, Smyrna. Nothing will be accepted at this address or by any Cobb County staff person before or after the scheduled drop-off date or time.
Accepted items will be prescriptions, over-the-counter liquids and pill form medications, ointments, patches, creams, vials and pet medications.
Unaccepted items will be needles, sharps, blister packs, EpiPen, durable medical equipment (CPAP, nebulizers, etc.), illegal drugs, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing body fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.) and household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas, etc.)
Medications flushed down the toilet may contaminate lakes, streams and groundwater, causing harm to people, wildlife and vegetation, according to a Keep Cobb Beautiful statement.
Medications thrown in the trash could cause poisoning by accidental ingestion by children, pets and wildlife, the statement added.
Information: CobbCounty.org/Keep-Cobb-Beautiful/news/Cobb-medication-take-back-day-october-24-2020