Cobb Library hosts two April job fairs for ages 16 to 22

Job fairs are scheduled from noon-3 p.m. April 9 at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta and from noon-3 p.m. April 23 at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw (near North Cobb High School).

Job seekers, ages 16 to 22, are asked to bring printed resumes to share with employers.