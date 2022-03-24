ajc logo
Cobb Library hosts two April job fairs for ages 16 to 22

On April 9 and 23, job fairs will be held for ages 16 to 22 at two locations of the Cobb County Public Library. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Two job fairs for teens and young adults will be hosted by the Cobb County Public Library in April.

Job fairs are scheduled from noon-3 p.m. April 9 at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta and from noon-3 p.m. April 23 at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw (near North Cobb High School).

Job seekers, ages 16 to 22, are asked to bring printed resumes to share with employers.

The events are also for businesses seeking motivated full- and part-time employees.

Employers may contact a library representative at the Cobb library location nearest their job locations for more information on participating.

For information and resources on preparing for a job search and for updates on these Cobb Library Teen/Young Adult Job Fairs, including lists of confirmed participating employers, visit cobbcat.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
