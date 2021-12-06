Cobb Library collects donations for shelter pets

By Dec. 18, “A Present for Every Pet” is an initiative of the Homeless Pet Club to collect specific, new items at any Cobb County Library location.
View the locations at CobbCounty.org/library/locations.
Donations are requested of wolf or large-size FlexiChew Nylabones, Kongs, any cat toys, cat beds and any unopened pet food.
These items will benefit the animals at Cobb County Animal Services.
The pet food will be given to the pet food pantries at Cobb Animal Services, Our Giving Garden and Kemp Library.
For information, visit cobbcat.org.
