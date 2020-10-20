X

Cobb Law Enforcement Forum to be Oct. 22

Requiring registration to ask questions, an online Cobb Justice and Law Enforcement Forum will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

Credit: Cobb County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

An online Cobb Justice and Law Enforcement Forum will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The panel discussion will include Cobb Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton, Captain Ben Cohen, Captain Matt Hurst and Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes.

Questions may be asked only through the Zoom registration form at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2VoezYRqRIy803QBpz5gAQ.

Hosts will be the Austell Community Task Force (ACT), the Powder Springs Community Task Force (PSCTF) and the Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC).

Topics will include police training in Cobb County and employee disciplinary processes within the Cobb County Police Department and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

This forum is the second such forum, dealing this time with race and law enforcement.

Information: AustellTaskForce.org, mableton.org, facebook.com/psctaskforce

