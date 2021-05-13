Cobb is hiring for summer parks jobs

Cobb PARKS is hiring full and part-time staff for maintenance, summer camp counselors, lifeguards, tennis center staff and other positions.
For Summer Camp Counselor and Camp Coordinator positions, call one of the following locations:
- Ward Recreation Center, Tara Vroman: (770) 528-8885
- Fullers Recreation Center, Clinton Jones: (770) 509-2737
- Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Lionel Garrett: (770) 439-3611
- Fair Oaks Recreation Center, Dorian Cameron: (770) 528-4053
- Windy Hill Community Center (Therapeutics), Clintina Mitchell: (770) 528-2562
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and available for the duration of the summer camp season.
The salary will vary, depending on the assigned position.
Camp Counselors also are needed at Cobb’s art centers.
For information on those positions, contact:
- Mable House Art Center, Libby Geiselmayr: (770) 819-3285
- Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, Suzzanne Anicette: (770) 509-2711
- The Art Place, Caitlin King: (770) 509-2700
- The Art Station, Kimberly Flores: (770) 514-5930
For part-time work at one of Cobb’s tennis centers, call one of these following locations:
- Fair Oaks Tennis Center, Tyler Couch: (770) 528-8480
- Harrison Tennis Center, Wayne Miller: (770) 591-3151
- Lost Mountain Tennis Center, Tony Oswald: (770) 528-8525
Find information on all open positions with Cobb PARKS at the Human Resources website at bit.ly/3w0sKw8.
Information: CobbCounty.org/parks/news/jobs-available-cobb-parks