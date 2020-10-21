Cobb introduces new pet ID tag

PetHub.com, promoted as “the world’s fastest way to get lost pets home,” and Cobb County, home of more than 300,000 dogs and cats, have teamed to offer these pets a new ID tag to increase the chances of a lost animal’s return while reducing the number of animals in shelters.
An estimated 96 percent of animals returned by PetHub are home in less than a day before they enter a shelter, according to a Cobb County statement.
Such results will support Cobb County in its goals of getting pets back to their families more quickly and helping to reduce the number of animals in the shelter.
“Over $2 billion is spent annually by shelters in the U.S. to provide food, critical care and a safe bed to lost animals,” said Tom Arnold, founder of PetHub.com.
“Our goal is to get a lost dog or cat home before it can become injured through fights with other animals, taken in by strangers thinking the dog is homeless, or enter a shelter,” Arnold added.
PetHub’s system links a physical ID tag to an animal’s online profile that can be accessed through an encrypted connection by anyone with a mobile device, whether a smartphone or a standard cell phone.
For free, that profile can be updated at PetHub.com to allow the owner to list emergency contact information, including that of anyone who helps care for the animal such as spouses, pet sitters, veterinarians, other family and friends.
Optional upgrades include “found pet” alerts, GPS notifications and a way to broadcast a missing pet’s profile to local shelters and businesses - like “Amber alert” but for pets.
Purchase or activate a tag at pethub.com/CobbCounty.
Information: CobbCounty.org/public-safety/animal-services/news/rover-goes-digital-Cobb-County