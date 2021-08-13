Cobb interim transportation head named new DOT director

He began his career in Cobb in 2011, when he became an engineering technician for the department. He quickly rose the ranks and in 2016 he was hired as the director of transportation and public works for the unified government of Athens-Clark County. He served in that role until 2019 when he returned to Cobb County as the transportation department’s deputy director.

Raessler accepted the position, with his wife and three children. After the appointment, he thanked his family and the commission for their support.

“Coming out of college into a difficult job market, and the county gave me a chance as an unpaid intern,” Raessler said. “So many people over those years have invested in me and poured into me and really been a great support. So it’s been a wonderful place to work after being in Athens for a few years.”