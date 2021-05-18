ajc logo
Cobb hosts reading kickoff events on May 21

For all ages, Cobb County Public Library will host Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations from 6-8 p.m. May 21 at four libraries. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningha, For the AJC

Presented by Cobb County Public Library, Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations will be staged outdoors at four libraries from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 21 for all ages.

Locations will be:

  • Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta 30060. 770-528-2320
  • South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126. 678-398-5828
  • West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw 30152. 770-528-4699
  • Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068. 770-509-2711

The Summer Adventure Challenge is designed to encourage reading from June 1 to July 31, according to a Cobb County Public Library statement.

“Tails & Tales” is the 2021 summer reading theme, with Cobb libraries highlighting animal stories and habitats from around the globe.

Supporters for the local program include the Georgia Public Library Service and Cobb Library Foundation.

For this celebration of summer reading, everyone is encouraged to wear animal costumes “and plan to be engaged in the festive atmosphere,” the statement added.

“Each of the four kickoff events will be unique,” said Community Engagement Manager Mary Wood of Cobb County Public Library in a statement, adding they will be “fun family events.”

Information: CobbCounty.org/library

