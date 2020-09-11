Cobb Hospitality Industry Forecast to be Sept. 16 topic

Cobb Travel & Tourism will host an online Cobb Hospitality Industry Forecast for 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 for those interested in Cobb’s hospitality and business industries.
“Our goal is to help everyone involved in the hospitality and business industries successfully plan for the year ahead,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism.
“This program brings together key hospitality drivers and economic experts to give a complete, multi-perspective picture of what’s ahead for Cobb County in 2021,” she added.
Among the speakers will be:
- Chairman Mike Boyce - Cobb County Board of Commissioners
- Bram Gallagher – Economist, CBRE Hotels' Americas Research
- Dana Johnson – Executive Director, SelectCobb
- Walter Kiley - Director of Sales and Marketing, Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
- Roger Tutterow – Professor of Economics, Kennesaw State University
- Esther Yi – Associate Market Manager, Expedia Group
Registration is $20/person, and the registration deadline is Sept. 14.
Register: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/CobbTravelTourism/411216
Information: TravelCobb.org