Cobb has U.S. Census kiosks in seven libraries

If your household has not completed the 2020 Census yet, seven Cobb libraries have U.S. Census kiosks open to help you respond online.
Reopened in July under limited services operations, the seven libraries are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Library locations are:
- East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 510-B, Marietta 30068
- Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta 30066
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144
- Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126
- Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta 30339
- West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152
The kiosk computers were bought under a state grant from Georgia Public Library Service, a division of the University System of Georgia, said Communications Specialist Tom Brooks of the Cobb County Public Library System.
These kiosks were in place during the earliest days of the Self-Response phase of the 2020 Census in mid-March until Cobb libraries closed on March 16.
Information: https://www.CobbCounty.org/community-development/news/be-counted-cobb-census-response-rate-dashboard
Cobb also has a new interactive map that shows U.S. Census 2020 response rates in different areas of the county.
Although Cobb has an overall response rate of 68 percent, some areas have participation rates of lower than 30 percent.
View the response rate map at https://cobbcountyga.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ced77b605e6b44328109450503f36a66
Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on U.S. Census data.
U.S. Census results also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the results are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The U.S. Constitution: Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years.
This 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the United States of America has counted its population since 1790.
Information: Census.gov