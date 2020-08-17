Cobb has U.S. Census kiosks in seven libraries

Information: https://www.CobbCounty.org/community-development/news/be-counted-cobb-census-response-rate-dashboard

Cobb also has a new interactive map that shows U.S. Census 2020 response rates in different areas of the county.

Although Cobb has an overall response rate of 68 percent, some areas have participation rates of lower than 30 percent.

View the response rate map at https://cobbcountyga.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ced77b605e6b44328109450503f36a66

Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on U.S. Census data.

U.S. Census results also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the results are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

The U.S. Constitution: Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years.

This 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the United States of America has counted its population since 1790.

Information: Census.gov