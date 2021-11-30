ajc logo
Cobb food assistance programs still operating

While supplies last, free food will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
While supplies last, free food will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Cobb County continues to help those in need with a food assistance program in South Cobb.

Hosted with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Drive-Thru Food Pantries will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with one package per family while supplies last.

If you are picking up food for multiple families, an adult family member from each family must be in the vehicle.

Each package will contain up to 20 pounds of produce in addition to shelf-stable items.

Distribution will be a drive-through process, with volunteers bringing food packages to vehicles.

Information: cobbcat.org, acfb.org

Carolyn Cunningham
