Cobb festivals continue in October

Truck-A-Palooza: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at back parking lot by the food court, Town Center Mall, 390 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. This family-friendly, educational event will feature police cars, SWAT trucks, fire rescue trucks, fire engines, heavy construction vehicles, dump trucks and military vehicles. New this year will be The Aquarium Bus from the Georgia Aquarium. Fees are $5 per person, with a maximum of $20 per family (up to six family members). Children younger than age 2 are free. All proceeds will benefit the Cobb County Safety Village. Information: bit.ly/3VcctRS