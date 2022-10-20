Cobb festivals continue in October

Cobb fall festivals are scheduled on Oct. 22 in Marietta and Kennesaw.
They include:
Fall Festival of Fun - Drive-Thru Style: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Costumes are encouraged for this free drive-thru event. See decorated vehicles, princesses, dinosaurs, dueling pirates and more. Every child will receive a goodie bag from candy fairies. No need to bring a bag. Participants are asked to stay in their cars and be buckled up. Register in advance at bit.ly/3V9CwsV. Flyer: bit.ly/3fR7w0V
Truck-A-Palooza: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at back parking lot by the food court, Town Center Mall, 390 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. This family-friendly, educational event will feature police cars, SWAT trucks, fire rescue trucks, fire engines, heavy construction vehicles, dump trucks and military vehicles. New this year will be The Aquarium Bus from the Georgia Aquarium. Fees are $5 per person, with a maximum of $20 per family (up to six family members). Children younger than age 2 are free. All proceeds will benefit the Cobb County Safety Village. Information: bit.ly/3VcctRS
