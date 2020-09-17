Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force offers assistance

While elder abuse, exploitation and the elderly population are growing across Cobb County, the state and the nation, the Cobb County Elder Abuse Task Force is attempting to rescue elderly people who are victims of mistreatment.
Anyone can be taken by a scam, but senior citizens are particularly targeted for a variety of reasons, including cognitive decline and limited independence, according to a county statement.
The Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force lists several aspects of exploitation:
- Although elder exploitation is under-reported, studies indicate the crime robs senior citizens of billions of dollars each year.
- On average, individual victims of elder exploitation lose $90,000.
- Senior citizens can be exploited by anyone - even family members, friends, caregivers or strangers.
- Elder exploitation can be done in person or by telephone, mail or the internet.
- Scammers are constantly developing new ways to separate senior citizens from their hard-earned resources.
- Once the money is provided to the perpetrator, there’s little chance of getting any of it back.
- Beyond the loss of money or other resources, victims often suffer emotionally from the exploitation.
- Victims may be embarrassed that they were duped, lose confidence in their own abilities or become depressed.
The goal of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force is prevention.
The task force is made up of volunteers who educate senior citizens and other Cobb citizens on how to avoid being scammed.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Marbutt is chairman of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force who urges senior citizens to be cautious of anyone offering services or seeking any amount of money from them.
Marbutt advises senior citizens not to be pressured into making quick decisions on spending.
“Plan ahead and get your estate plan in place while your mind remains sharp,” he added.
If a senior citizen you know is in immediate danger, call 911.
Nonemergency reports can be made to Adult Protective Services at 866-552-4464 or online at aging.georgia.gov.
For more tips and resources, visit the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force at www.ceatf.org.