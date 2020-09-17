Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force offers assistance

Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Marbutt is chairman of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force who urges senior citizens to be cautious of anyone offering services or seeking any amount of money from them.

Marbutt advises senior citizens not to be pressured into making quick decisions on spending.

“Plan ahead and get your estate plan in place while your mind remains sharp,” he added.

If a senior citizen you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

Nonemergency reports can be made to Adult Protective Services at 866-552-4464 or online at aging.georgia.gov.

For more tips and resources, visit the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force at www.ceatf.org.