Cobb DA arrest expungement program begins this week

Georgia law allows arrestees to request their record be sealed if charges against them are dropped or if they were released from custody before the arresting agency filed charges with prosecutors.

Some first offenders can also get expungement retroactively and certain pardoned convictions are eligible. Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in August that expanded access to record restriction.

The Second Chance Desk is a coalition between the DA’s office and the Georgia Justice Project in partnership with Public Defender Randy Harris, Solicitor Gen. Barry Morgan and the Cobb Judicial Circuit.

The new program is the first of its kind in the state, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The Georgia Justice Project is a reform group that helps people impacted by the criminal justice system. Attorneys from the 35-year-old organization will staff the Second Chance Desk along with employees from the Public Defender’s Office. The desk will be open Friday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon.

“Since 4.3 million people have a Georgia criminal history, we need to find creative ways to collaborate with our local institutions to serve as many Georgians as possible,” said Doug Ammar, executive director of Georgia Justice Project.