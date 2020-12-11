Cobb crews train with winter weather drill

Cobb Department of Transportation (DOT) crews practiced on Dec. 8 for a winter weather event.
These drills are essential to make sure county drivers are familiar with the routes to treat major roadways during a winter storm event and to check that vehicles and equipment are in good working condition, according to a county statement.
Cobb DOT’s inclement weather response includes 14 spreader truck drivers, 14 “chase” truck drivers and multiple support and supervisory staff who alternate working 12-hour shifts during a winter storm event.
Crews are dispatched to treat roads along pre-established routes that were developed to maintain fundamental operation of the transportation network.
These routes also take into account several critical factors such as commuter routes, school and CobbLinc bus routes, commercial areas, hospital locations and other emergency service sites.
During an actual winter storm event, treatment routes and operation updates are posted on CobbCommute.org.
Information: CobbDOT.org