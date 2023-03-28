X

Cobb County looks to dismiss lawsuit over commission district map

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cobb County attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Larry Savage and Commissioner Keli Gambrill challenging the legality of the county’s electoral map.

The county’s legal team argues in the motion that Cobb and its Board of Elections cannot be sued in the same lawsuit, citing a March Georgia Supreme Court ruling on sovereign immunity, which limits how government entities and officials can be sued.

ExploreGOP Commissioner challenges Cobb County electoral map in new lawsuit

That ruling, the State v. SASS Group LLC, found that a lawsuit brought against the government violates sovereign immunity if it targets more than one government agency, according to the motion. In this case, because the suit was brought against Cobb County and its Board of Elections, the county attorneys argue it must be dismissed.

The county has been operating in an uncertain legal limbo under its amended map, which has caused no shortage of contention among state officials, county commissioners and residents alike.

ExploreCobb Board devolves into political chaos over electoral map

The lawsuit challenging the legality of the map was originally filed in December 2022, two months after the Cobb Commission split along party lines to change its map and preserve Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s seat.

The suit was then withdrawn on a procedural technicality and refiled, this time by Commissioner Keli Gambrill.

County Attorney Bill Rowling has stood behind the argument that the home rule provision of the state constitution gives counties the power to draw their own district lines.

State lawmakers, the attorney general and the commission’s two Republican members have decried the move as unconstitutional. But until a judge determines otherwise, the county is operating under its amended map.

If the county’s motion is granted, the lawsuit would have to be filed a third time to bring the issue up again in Cobb County Superior Court Judge Ann Harris’ courtroom. The first hearing is currently scheduled for May 3, 2023, but could be rescheduled.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘The devil’s work’: Young father fatally shot in front of kids at Gwinnett home12h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Kemp backs $6,500 private school ‘voucher’ measure
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
20h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves opening-day roster: Here’s how it could look as picture becomes clearer
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cobb certifies Mableton election results, five races head to runoffs
13h ago
Lost Mountain cityhood is back in Cobb County
Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
Featured

Credit: Photos provided

‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
22h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
PHOTOS: Severe storms damage in Georgia
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top