Cobb County looks to dismiss lawsuit over commission district map

The county’s legal team argues in the motion that Cobb and its Board of Elections cannot be sued in the same lawsuit, citing a March Georgia Supreme Court ruling on sovereign immunity, which limits how government entities and officials can be sued.

That ruling, the State v. SASS Group LLC, found that a lawsuit brought against the government violates sovereign immunity if it targets more than one government agency, according to the motion. In this case, because the suit was brought against Cobb County and its Board of Elections, the county attorneys argue it must be dismissed.