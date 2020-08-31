Cobb County has new webpage for public meetings

A new, single page has been posted about upcoming Cobb County Government meetings at CobbCounty.org/meetings.
All necessary information about online meetings, registration information and changes can be found on this page, according to a Cobb County statement.
Through this page, visitors can view the holiday schedule and public meetings live or on demand on CobbTV.
Also, view public meeting rules, including rules of procedures, rules for public comments, rules for public hearings, the Open Records Act and the Open Meetings Act.
This page also will occupy one of the big three boxes on the county’s homepage at CobbCounty.org.