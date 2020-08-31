X

Cobb County has new webpage for public meetings

Information on Cobb County Government meetings, including those of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, may be found more easily now on a single page at CobbCounty.org/meetings. (L-R) Cobb commissioners are Bob Ott, JoAnn Birrell, Chairman Mike Boyce, Keli Gambrill and Lisa Cupid. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

A new, single page has been posted about upcoming Cobb County Government meetings at CobbCounty.org/meetings.

All necessary information about online meetings, registration information and changes can be found on this page, according to a Cobb County statement.

Through this page, visitors can view the holiday schedule and public meetings live or on demand on CobbTV.

Also, view public meeting rules, including rules of procedures, rules for public comments, rules for public hearings, the Open Records Act and the Open Meetings Act.

This page also will occupy one of the big three boxes on the county’s homepage at CobbCounty.org.

